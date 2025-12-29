Previous
Last year's Christmas present by 365anne
Photo 3319

Last year's Christmas present

I am pleased to see this lovely Hellebore flowering again this year. I managed to keep it alve all through the hot summer!
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Anne

Ann H. LeFevre ace
The gift that keeps on giving. Pretty shot!
December 29th, 2025  
