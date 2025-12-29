Sign up
Previous
Photo 3319
Last year's Christmas present
I am pleased to see this lovely Hellebore flowering again this year. I managed to keep it alve all through the hot summer!
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3389
photos
63
followers
50
following
909% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th December 2025 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The gift that keeps on giving. Pretty shot!
December 29th, 2025
