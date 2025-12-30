Sign up
Photo 3320
In honour of Dad
Each year I buy a pot of blue hyacinths in honour of my Dad. This is the third Christmas without him. Dad always said the blue smelled the best and he used to plant up pots for gifts for us. They are forever associated with him in my mind now.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
