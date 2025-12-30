Previous
In honour of Dad by 365anne
Photo 3320

In honour of Dad

Each year I buy a pot of blue hyacinths in honour of my Dad. This is the third Christmas without him. Dad always said the blue smelled the best and he used to plant up pots for gifts for us. They are forever associated with him in my mind now.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact