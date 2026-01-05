Previous
Just a little sprinkle........
Just a little sprinkle........

While much of the rest of the UK has big snowfall, this is the best that our little corner of Cambridgeshire can manage! At least we can say we had snow in January 2026!
5th January 2026

Anne

