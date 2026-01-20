Sign up
Photo 3334
None shall pass.....
unless you are a duck or swan! The river is very high here in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, no hope of boats getting under the bridge! However, as the river is officially in flood no-one should be out and about in a boat!
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3404
photos
62
followers
50
following
913% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th January 2026 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
