Photo 3336
Hooray!
I am so pleased to find that the snowdrops in my garden survived the upheaval in December of the garden being replanted!
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3406
photos
62
followers
50
following
913% complete
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd January 2026 11:19am
