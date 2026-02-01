Previous
FoR26 Contrast 1 by 365anne
FoR26 Contrast 1

This is a tiny cruet set that my grandparents bought home from Malaya when they lived there. I have tried a "low key" effect for this shot. I like the way the reflections shine!
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Hazel ace
A beautiful set and lovely reflections!
February 1st, 2026  
Anne ace
@quietpurplehaze21 Thank you Hazel. I do love this little set!
February 1st, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks good. Love it.
February 1st, 2026  
