Previous
Photo 3341
FoR26 Contrast 1
This is a tiny cruet set that my grandparents bought home from Malaya when they lived there. I have tried a "low key" effect for this shot. I like the way the reflections shine!
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
3
2
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3411
photos
62
followers
50
following
915% complete
View this month »
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
KODAK PIXPRO AZ255
Taken
1st February 2026 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Hazel
ace
A beautiful set and lovely reflections!
February 1st, 2026
Anne
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Thank you Hazel. I do love this little set!
February 1st, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks good. Love it.
February 1st, 2026
