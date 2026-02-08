Previous
FoR26 - Shapes 1 by 365anne
Photo 3348

FoR26 - Shapes 1

Having seen that this week the focus is on noticing and using shape in the b&w photos I thought this worked well! The circle highlights that cheeky grin!
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact