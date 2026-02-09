FoR26 Shape 2

Previous
So many shapes here!! The water in the foreground is where the River Great Ouse has burst it's banks onto the flood plains. The hotel is not quite surrounded!
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Anne

365anne
Cambridgeshire, UK
