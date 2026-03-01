Previous
Flash of Red Calender for 2026 by 365anne
Photo 3369

Flash of Red Calender for 2026

The end of the month. Lovely to see all the work in one place
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nicely presented
February 28th, 2026  
Anne ace
@beryl Thank you Beryl. It was a bit of a faff as my laptop has a small screen so I cannot screen shot the whole 28 photos! On the up side - I have learnt how to screen shot on my iPad!!
February 28th, 2026  
Anne ace
@olivetreeann Thank you for hosting Flash of Red again this year, it is always great fun and also stretches me!
February 28th, 2026  
