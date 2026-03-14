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Previous
Photo 3372
Tableware
I really need to give my head a wobble!! Not posted all week, forgot to advertise the Darkroom theme for the week. This is an alternative to the one Im posting on the Darkroom for the theme of "Tableware- no food"
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th March 2026 11:54am
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darkroom-tableware
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
March 14th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 14th, 2026
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