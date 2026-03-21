Previous
Next
Heavily cropped Heron by 365anne
Photo 3379

Heavily cropped Heron

Only had my phone with me so had to crop this heavily! Pleased to see a heron on the river again
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
He's looking pretty settled too- so you'll other opportunities to photograph him.
March 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact