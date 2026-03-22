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Previous
Photo 3380
Pure white daffodils
I love these stunning pure white daffodils in the churchyard's memorial corner
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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2
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365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th March 2026 2:42pm
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You don't see these too often- so pretty!
March 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So very pretty and pure looking ! fav
March 22nd, 2026
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