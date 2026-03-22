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Pure white daffodils by 365anne
Photo 3380

Pure white daffodils

I love these stunning pure white daffodils in the churchyard's memorial corner
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
You don't see these too often- so pretty!
March 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So very pretty and pure looking ! fav
March 22nd, 2026  
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