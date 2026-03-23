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Canada geese in the mist by 365anne
Photo 3381

Canada geese in the mist

Getting back into my morning walking routine. We have lots of geese round here, either Canada or Greylag, occasionally there are two Egyptian Geese around too. They are so noisy!
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Anne

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@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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