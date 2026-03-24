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Another day, another walk by 365anne
Photo 3382

Another day, another walk

These two Mallards were resting in the ditch of water and came waddling out to see me as I stopped to take their photo! Interesting how Mrs Mallard is so well camouflaged.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Anne

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@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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