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A monster in the countryside by 365anne
Photo 3384

A monster in the countryside

This huge vehicle was spreading something on the field opposite the lake where I was walking this afternoon. I do hope it wasnt anything that will harm the many geese who spend their nights in the field
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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