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Fried egg tulip? by 365anne
Photo 3389

Fried egg tulip?

I found this in my garden today, I am almost sure that somewhere I have read that it is called a Fried Egg Tulip!? Happy to be corrected!
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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