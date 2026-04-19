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Previous
Photo 3407
Wide open skies of Cambridgeshire
with new crop growing fast in the foreground
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th April 2026 10:17am
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