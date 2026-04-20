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Busy morning! by 365anne
Photo 3408

Busy morning!

Matching pair of new knees! Second total knee replacement today 😬
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good for you! I'm in the double knee club too. Best wishes for a speedy rehab!
April 20th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Best wishes for a speedy recovery
April 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
No replacements yet here. But I am glad they are available
April 20th, 2026  
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