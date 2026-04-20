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Previous
Photo 3408
Busy morning!
Matching pair of new knees! Second total knee replacement today 😬
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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3
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365
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iPad
Taken
20th April 2026 1:26pm
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good for you! I'm in the double knee club too. Best wishes for a speedy rehab!
April 20th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Best wishes for a speedy recovery
April 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
No replacements yet here. But I am glad they are available
April 20th, 2026
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