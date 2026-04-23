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Before and after....... by 365anne
Photo 3410

Before and after.......

A remarkable difference. On the left is my knee before surgery - literally bone on bone. Big gap on the right after surgery!
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing ! hope you will soon be pain-free!
April 23rd, 2026  
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