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#30dayswild Day 28 by 365anne
Photo 3459

#30dayswild Day 28

A Bear in the wild today! Puppy sitting my son’s 8 month Cocker Spaniel.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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