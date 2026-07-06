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Photo 3467
White Agapanthus?
In my friend’s garden
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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365
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th July 2026 8:16pm
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