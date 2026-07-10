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Photo 3469
Wandering tortoise
This large chap was having a wander and munch round the carnival!
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th July 2026 1:00pm
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely chappy - I hope there was some cool water for him to drink !
July 11th, 2026
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