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Photo 3471
Ice dying
I had not heard of this before, it’s like tie-dying but ice is piled on the tied up fabric and dye dropped with a pipette onto the ice. This seeps through and dyes the material.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th July 2026 11:34am
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JackieR
ace
Excited to see end result
July 13th, 2026
Anne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
me too! But won’t be until our next cafe which is August
July 13th, 2026
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