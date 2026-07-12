Previous
Next
Ice dying by 365anne
Photo 3471

Ice dying

I had not heard of this before, it’s like tie-dying but ice is piled on the tied up fabric and dye dropped with a pipette onto the ice. This seeps through and dyes the material.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
951% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Excited to see end result
July 13th, 2026  
Anne ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond me too! But won’t be until our next cafe which is August
July 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact