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Mosaic by 365anne
Photo 3472

Mosaic

of the symbol for the Norris Museum in our local town. This is where I help run a Creative Cafe once a month. We did the ice dying this morning.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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