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Pretty but prickly! by 365anne
Photo 3477

Pretty but prickly!

Some lovely thistle flowers along the footpath
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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Hazel ace
A great capture!
July 16th, 2026  
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