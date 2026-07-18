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A gaggle of geese by 365anne
Photo 3478

A gaggle of geese

There was a real gathering of geese on the lake this morning. Some Greylags and some Canada and some a hybrid of both!
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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