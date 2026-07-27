Previous
Next
Sloe gin anyone? by 365anne
Photo 3483

Sloe gin anyone?

27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
954% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
They look so lovely and ripe - but I assume the taste will be so bitter !
July 28th, 2026  
Anne ace
@beryl Never tried them Beryl, but I would guess so!
July 28th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@365anne Yes perhaps sloe gin would be a better option !
July 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact