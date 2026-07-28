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Previous
Photo 3484
James and I
We walked a complete circuit of the lake this morning - 2 miles
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th July 2026 9:43am
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of the both of you !
July 28th, 2026
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