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James and I by 365anne
Photo 3484

James and I

We walked a complete circuit of the lake this morning - 2 miles
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of the both of you !
July 28th, 2026  
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