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We have rain!! by 365anne
Photo 3486

We have rain!!

The right sort of rain too, steady and gentle. Been raining for about a hour now 😀
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
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JackieR ace
and a fabulous photo too. Hope some of it gets to Suffolk to dampen that moorland blaze
July 30th, 2026  
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