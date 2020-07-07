Sign up
For get pushed this week @sandraD said to shoot " a vase of colourful flowers with five or more in the vase" so here is my second try
I wanted to do all five flowers as yellow but couldnt find a 5th, so its pink instead!
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Get Pushed 2020
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
7th July 2020 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-415
Anne
ace
@sandradavies
Here's another attempt at your challenge
July 7th, 2020
