Previous
Next
For get pushed this week @sandraD said to shoot " a vase of colourful flowers with five or more in the vase" so here is my second try by 365anne
10 / 365

For get pushed this week @sandraD said to shoot " a vase of colourful flowers with five or more in the vase" so here is my second try

I wanted to do all five flowers as yellow but couldnt find a 5th, so its pink instead!
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
@sandradavies Here's another attempt at your challenge
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise