My Get Pushed partner, April @aecasey said "Your challenge is to do a nature abstract" by 365anne
My Get Pushed partner, April @aecasey said "Your challenge is to do a nature abstract"

Here is my first try at this very interesting challenge, can see myself getting a little bit obsessed!!
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Anne

Anne ace
@aecasey Here is my first try April, loving this challenge!
July 28th, 2020  
Lil H ace
Nice!
July 28th, 2020  
