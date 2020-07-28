Sign up
My Get Pushed partner, April @aecasey said "Your challenge is to do a nature abstract"
Here is my first try at this very interesting challenge, can see myself getting a little bit obsessed!!
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1547
photos
78
followers
69
following
4% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Get Pushed 2020
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
28th July 2020 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-418
Anne
ace
@aecasey
Here is my first try April, loving this challenge!
July 28th, 2020
Lil H
ace
Nice!
July 28th, 2020
