For get pushed this week Kathy @kathyboyles said " I would like for you to try a setting on your camera that you haven’t tried." Not used my "Food" setting, so here's the first try
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Photo Details
Album
Get Pushed 2020
Taken
3rd August 2020 3:42pm
Tags
get-pushed-419
Anne
ace
@kathyboyles
Here is my first try - never used the "Food" setting before!
August 3rd, 2020
