Previous
Next
For get pushed this week Kathy @kathyboyles said " I would like for you to try a setting on your camera that you haven’t tried." Not used my "Food" setting, so here's the first try by 365anne
21 / 365

For get pushed this week Kathy @kathyboyles said " I would like for you to try a setting on your camera that you haven’t tried." Not used my "Food" setting, so here's the first try

3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
@kathyboyles Here is my first try - never used the &quot;Food&quot; setting before!
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise