24 / 365
Another for get pushed challenge "My challenge is to take a cool photo of a Slinky. Have fun!."
More fun!!
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1562
photos
78
followers
69
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Get Pushed 2020
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
11th August 2020 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-420
Diana
ace
That is real cool Anne, lovely shot!
August 11th, 2020
Anne
ace
@sprphotos
And another!
August 11th, 2020
Anne
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana, such fun to do! Trying to think of other ways now to use the Slinky!!
August 11th, 2020
