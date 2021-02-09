Sign up
46 / 365
For Jackie, Sally and Yolanda
Taking into account your suggestions, here is another try!
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1758
photos
76
followers
72
following
Album
Get Pushed 2020
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
9th February 2021 12:47pm
Anne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@salza
@yolanda
How about this one? I have just noticed that the drape partly obscures the bottom of the tea pot.......
February 9th, 2021
