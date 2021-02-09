Previous
For Jackie, Sally and Yolanda by 365anne
46 / 365

For Jackie, Sally and Yolanda

Taking into account your suggestions, here is another try!
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Anne

Anne ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @salza @yolanda How about this one? I have just noticed that the drape partly obscures the bottom of the tea pot.......
February 9th, 2021  
