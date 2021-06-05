Sign up
54 / 365
One last try....
for Get Pushed this week - trying to master the zoom burst technique
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1882
photos
82
followers
80
following
Tags
get-pushed-462
Anne
ace
@kali66
Last try I think, not sure that I have really mastered this technique yet, but it's been fun to do, thanks for the challenge
June 5th, 2021
