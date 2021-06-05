Previous
Next
One last try.... by 365anne
54 / 365

One last try....

for Get Pushed this week - trying to master the zoom burst technique
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
@kali66 Last try I think, not sure that I have really mastered this technique yet, but it's been fun to do, thanks for the challenge
June 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise