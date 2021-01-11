Previous
My little craft helper by 365hgreen
12 / 365

My little craft helper

That’s what the pile of knitted bits was the other day. Now complete and ready to help me with my next knitting or crotchet project.
11th January 2021

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
