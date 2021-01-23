Previous
Friends by 365hgreen
24 / 365

Friends

Met Donna this morning, she bought me a bunch of yellow roses in memory of Dad.
I have some lovely friends. Very lucky.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
