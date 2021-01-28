Previous
Next
Stay calm by 365hgreen
29 / 365

Stay calm

So windy last night and today. Secured things in the garden and now sat peacefully having a coffee. The death certificate came today.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise