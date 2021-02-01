Previous
Reused jar by 365hgreen
33 / 365

Reused jar

What shall I put in it, biscuits, lollies, a gift for a friend. What a great way to reuse a jar. Great ideas online.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
9% complete

