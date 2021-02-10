Previous
Bright sunshine by 365hgreen
42 / 365

Bright sunshine

Lovely warm 30 degrees today. Nice and cool inside our environmentally friendly house. Doggies had their haircuts so they look beautiful and smell fresher.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
11% complete

