Fairy house planter by 365hgreen
55 / 365

Fairy house planter

Recycled a plastic bottle and old fake flowers. Planted a maidenhair fern in soil and spagnum moss.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
