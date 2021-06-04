Previous
Annoying by 365hgreen
156 / 365

Annoying

I don’t normally put up negative photos but when you start the day with a screw in your tyre it warrants a mention. All fixed now. Lovely shiny new tyre.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Hazel Green

