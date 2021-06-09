Previous
Random Acts of crotchet kindness by 365hgreen
Random Acts of crotchet kindness

Found a Facebook page where people are crocheting kindness things and leaving them for people to find. I am doing worry worms and hug hearts. Now where will I leave them?
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
