After the rain by 365hgreen
171 / 365

After the rain

On our walk this morning the sun was glistening in the trees. The photo doesn’t do it justice as they all looked like little crystals.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
46% complete

