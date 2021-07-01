Previous
Reflection Wilson’s Botanic by 365hgreen
Reflection Wilson’s Botanic

Beautiful sunshine creating a very clear reflection on our walk at Wilson’s Botanic this morning.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
