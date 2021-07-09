Previous
Sculptural tree by 365hgreen
191 / 365

Sculptural tree

Beautiful winter sunshine again on our walk today. This tree looked very sculptural against the blue sky.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
52% complete

