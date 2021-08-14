Previous
Next
Granny stitch beanie by 365hgreen
227 / 365

Granny stitch beanie

Finished, it took one and a half balls with a couple of extra odd leftovers in the pompom. So around $4 to make. Really happy with it and you can definitely see me coming.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise