Heart brooch by 365hgreen
324 / 365

Heart brooch

Rustic crocheted and embroidered heart brooch. Just need to add a bit of felt and a pin on the back.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Hazel Green

@365hgreen
88% complete

