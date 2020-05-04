Previous
Our fox foster family. The vixen hurt her paw and was limping badly, so we began feeding them. Dog food, chicken and jam sandwiches laced with arnica and garlic to help her paw heal. Advice from The Fox Project. Cubs kept eating the sandwiches...
4th May 2020

