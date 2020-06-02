Previous
Dragonfly by 365jgh
151 / 365

Dragonfly

This beauty turned up by the garden pond today
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

JudyG

@365jgh
marlboromaam ace
A lovely dragon fly! Very nice capture!
June 5th, 2020  
